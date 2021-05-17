Koeman Speaks Out on Messi’s Future After Barcelona Loss

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has hinted that Lionel Messi may leave the club but expressed hope that the star will stay.
“We hope he will not leave because he is still the best player in the world and he has shown today,” Koeman said in an interview after the club’s defeat to Celta Vigo.
"It's a question for Leo. For my part and the club, let's hope he stays with us. Because if Leo's not here, we have a doubt who's going to score the goals."
Messi is expected to announce his future plans at the end of the domestic season but before he joins up with the Argentina team ahead of the Copa America tournament this summer.
There has reportedly been a strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City as Messi’s current deal expires in the summer. However, FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta is said to be desperate to keep Messi in the club and reportedly offered a complex 10-year contract.
