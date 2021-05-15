Knee Injury Forces Zlatan Ibrahimovic Out of Euro 2020

Swedish football ace and AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss the upcoming 2020 UEFA European Football Championship this summer due to a knee injury he sustained during a match against Juventus last weekend.
According to the Daily Mail, while the striker only suffered a sprain and doesn't require surgery, he needs about six weeks to recover, ruling him out of the tournament which kicks off next month.
"I spoke to Zlatan Ibrahimovic today, who unfortunately told me his injury will prevent his participation in the European Championship this summer," said Sweden manager Janne Andersson. "Of course it is sad, especially for Zlatan, but for us too. I hope that he is back on the pitch again as soon as possible."
Originally set to take place last summer, Euro 2020 was postponed to June 11 this year due to the pandemic.
All comments
Show new comments (0)