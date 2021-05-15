Cristiano Ronaldo’s Agent Says He Won’t Rejoin Sporting Football Club

Jorge Mendes, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, provided little home in his assessment of the chance that the famous player would return to Sporting Portugal.
"Cristiano is proud of the title won by Sporting CP as he has publicly demonstrated," Mendes said as quoted by The Atheletic.
"But, for the moment, his plans do not include Portugal," Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent added.
The 36-year-old Portuguese, who is a Sporting alumnus, has been playing for Juventus since 2018. He has 99 goals and 22 assists in 129 appearances for the Turin team, in which he won four trophies.
Earlier, Ronaldo's mother said that she would try to persuade her son to return to Sporting.
Ronaldo’s contract with Juventus expires in 2022.
