Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Breaks Silence on Sadio Mane Handshake Snub

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has broken silence on Sadio Mane's refusing to shake his hand following a game against Manchester United. He described the incident as "no problem" and claimed relations between the two were "all fine".
"No there's no problem," Klopp said as quoted by the Goal.com. "Yesterday I made a late decision in training to go with Diogo Jota. I would usually explain it but there was no time for that. It is all fine.”
🗣️ "That is how a derby should be..."— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 13, 2021
Jurgen Klopp was thrilled to earn his first league win at Old Trafford as Liverpool boss pic.twitter.com/c5S6KfnPo0
Sadio Mane snubbed the Liverpool manager when Klopp when offered a post-match fist bump after Thursday night’s win at Old Trafford.
Liverpool on Thursday beat Manchester with a score of 4:2 in the postponed match of the championship of England. Mane remained in reserve and entered the field in the 74th minute. Instead, Diogo Jota entered the starting lineup, and scored the team's first goal in the game.
Mane has scored 14 goals in 45 appearances for Liverpool this season.
