F1 Racer Lance Stroll Gives Middle Finger to Opponent During Spanish Grand Prix – Video

The Spanish Grand Prix took place this Sunday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Britain's Lewis Hamilton taking first place. However, the cameras was drawn to another racer, and not for his driving prowess.
Footage of the the F1 race has emerged online showing Canada's Lance Stroll overtaking Russia's Nikita Mazepin. As Stroll's Aston Martin passed Mazepin's Haas, the Canadian gave his fellow racer the middle finger.
This was not the only controversy Stroll was involved in during the race. He only just escaped punishment after failing to follow the correct procedure for rejoining the circuit after being pushed off the track by Fernando Alonso.
High octane stuff.
