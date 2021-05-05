Chelsea Defeats Real Madrid, Proceeds to Champions League Final

In a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid on Wednesday, Chelsea proceeded to the Champions League final, where it will cross swords with Manchester City in late May.
Timo Werner and Mason Mount secured the goals in the semi-final second leg.
The Blues immediately celebrated the victory in their Twitter account.
FT. IT'S ALL OVER!— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 5, 2021
WE'RE IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL! 😁 pic.twitter.com/hOgSc20pKO
Manchester City secured its place in the Champions League final after beating Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday with the score of 2-0.
The final face-off between Man City and Chelsea will take place in Istanbul on 29 May.
