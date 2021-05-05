Champions League: Chelsea and Real Madrid Teams Arrive for Semi-Final Faceoff

Sputnik comes live from London, UK, as Chelsea and Real Madrid have arrived at Chelsea's home ground Stamford Bridge stadium ahead of their clash in the UEFA Champions League semi-final.
The game between the two sides last Tuesday in Madrid ended in a 1-1 tie after Christian Pulisic and Karim Benzema scored for Chelsea and Real respectively.
Both clubs have recently been embroiled in controversy after announcing their intention to join a highly controversial European Super League.
Follow our live feed to find out more!
