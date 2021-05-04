Italian Journalist Reveals Which Club Cristiano Ronaldo Could Join After Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo will eventually move to Sporting Clube de Portugal, otherwise known as Sporting CP, where he began his football career, claims Italian journalist Claudio Raimondi. According to the commentator, the sporting star plans to honour his contract with Juventus and stay in Turin until the summer of 2022. After that he wants to return to Sporting CP, which he joined was 16.
Previous reports suggested Ronaldo might join Manchester United, where he played for six years and won a plethora of trophies including the Premier League and Champions League, or Real Madrid. However, Raimondi insists, Ronaldo doesn’t want to return to Spain, and furthermore, the Red Devils don't have enough money to buy the superstar.
Rumours about Ronaldo potentially returning to Portugal emerged after a video was posted online earlier this year showing the athlete’s mother celebrating a victory by Sporting in the company of friends and relations and holding Ronaldo’s jersey.
March 13, 2021
Last September Sporting, which along with SL Benfica and FC Porto is one of Portugal's "Big Three" teams, named its football academy after Ronaldo. Claudio Raimondi suggested that the forward, who will turn 37 in 2022, may end his career playing for Sporting.
