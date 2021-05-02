Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Makes Forecast For Next Year’s Premier League Title Race

The Premier League has not ended, but reporters have already begun questioning managers about the next season. During a recent interview, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked to give a forecast about which team will win the Premier League next season.
The German said more clubs are likely to compete for the title next year, lauding the Reds' rivals.
"Now Manchester United are coming up. Chelsea are obviously in a brilliant place, a top squad ... you can see they’re really good so it’ll not get easier. There will be other teams for sure. Like Leicester City — brilliant manager and a top squad dealing with different situations. Nobody should write off Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal. Obviously West Ham United are now flying. How can it be easier?" Klopp said.
As for Manchester City, which have won the Premier League four times in the past decade and are about to become champions for the fifth time, Klopp says Liverpool’s battle with the Blues isn’t going to become easier.
"It always becomes harder because Manchester City never stop. That’s clear. They didn’t stop and they’ll not stop", Klopp said.
In the 2017/2018 season, Liverpool came second, losing by only one point to City.
Incidentally, Liverpool may help the Blues become champions this season on 2 May, if the Reds beat runners-up Manchester United, who trail 10 points behind Pep Guardiola’s side.
