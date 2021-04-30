Register
30 April 2021
    Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is seen during the Champions League group stage clash with Russia club CSKA Moscow

    Mourinho 'Thrilled' to Join TalkSport, Be Part of its Euro 2020 Coverage After Sacking by Spurs

    Sport
    Jose Mourinho was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur on 19 April after just 17 months in charge, a day after the Spurs were one of six Premier League clubs to announce they were joining a new European Super League.

    Portuguese football manager Jose Mourinho, sacked recently by Tottenham Hotspur, has joined talkSport radio station and will be part of the network’s coverage of Euro 2020.

    “As a football man I always look to football. I look very, very much forward to it because I believe it’s going to be something new and something incredible. I am totally absorbed by football. I just love to work. In this moment I’m not working for a week and I’m missing it already,” said Mourinho.

    ​Mourinho had been ditched by the English professional football club in Tottenham, London, on 19 April, after spending 17 months at the helm, and replaced by interim head coach Ryan Mason.

    The world-renowned, trophy-winning manager has been silent since his departure from the English club, occasionally posting old photos dating to his stints with big football names like Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid on his Instagram account.

    Waxing enthusiastic about his future with the sports radio station and Global Audio Partner of the UK Premier League, he was cited as saying:

    “TalkSport is the fan’s station and I can’t wait to join in. The Euros will be a fantastic tournament and talkSport will capture all the excitement for fans. In my discussions with the team, I can feel their excitement for the Euros. I am thrilled to be part of it.”

    Head of talkSPORT Lee Clayton said:

    “Jose Mourinho is a box office signing for talkSPORT. I can’t wait to hear his views on England, Scotland and Wales as well as the other giants of the tournament. His experience and insight will be fascinating for talkSPORT listeners who will also get an exclusive opportunity to put questions to him in post-match phone-ins."

    One of the most decorated managers in world football, Mourinho will also be writing as a columnist for the Sun newspaper during the tournament.

    Mourinho, who previously managed Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Porto was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after taking over as the club’s manager in November 2019.

    "The club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties", the club wrote in a statement on social media.

    In last season’s Premier League he had guided the club to sixth place.

    However, this season, no other Premier League side lost more points from winning positions than the Spurs, who have dropped 20. In what marks a first for his managerial career, Mourinho has suffered 10 league defeats in a single campaign.

    Several weeks earlier, Mourinho dismissed possible blame for the lacklustre results of the club, saying, "Same coach, different players."

    Real Madrid's coach Jose Mourinho from Portugal embraces Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal after a Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match against CSKA Moscow's at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, in Madrid, Wednesday, March 14, 2012
    Real Madrid's coach Jose Mourinho from Portugal embraces Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal after a Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match against CSKA Moscow's at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, in Madrid, Wednesday, March 14, 2012

    Mourinho's coaching staff, comprising Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have also been dropped.

    "Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged,” said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

    The sacking came a day after Tottenham were one of six Premier League clubs to announce they were joining a new European Super League, however, it was underscored that the moves were unrelated.

    Europe's leading football clubs had revealed the establishment of the Super League, a new European club football tournament, yet massive backlash from around the world resulted in the breakaway league's plans being short-lived.

     

     

     

     

