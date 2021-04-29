Neymar May Ditch PSG for Barca as He Wants to Reunite With Messi, Media Says

Even though he appears content with his present position at Paris Saint-Germain, Brazilian football star Neymar may want to return to FC Barcelona, the Daily Mail reports citing Spanish daily sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo.
This comes after the Brazilian footballer said that he had "never been happier" at PSG, delivering this remark ahead of the club’s Champions League semi-finals match against Manchester City.
"I have got time on my contract here at PSG," he said in response to a question about his future with the French club. "We want to do what is the best for everyone."
According to the newspaper, however, Neymar actually wants to reunite with Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, whether it be at Barca or PSG.
Neymar is reportedly monitoring the Messi situation at Barcelona, aware that the latter may or may not leave the team in the coming months.
The Brazilian footballer has yet to sign a new deal with PSG despite being urged to do so by the club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, with the club being “willing to make a serious move for Messi in the summer market,” the newspaper adds.
