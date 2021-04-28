PSG Reportedly Draws Up ‘Unbeatable’ Two-Year Contract to Lure Lionel Messi From Barca

Will he stay or will he go? For months the fate of Lionel Messi has been the talk of football. As he enters the twilight of his career, can Barcelona match his ambition, will he be tempted by the bright lights of Paris, or might another club make a move? We'll soon find out.

French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is determined to snag Barcelona star Lionel Messi, reports TNT Sports Brazil.

Amid ongoing rumours about the Argentine’s future that have been circulating ever since he announced his desire to quit Barca, a three-year contract has reportedly been drawn up to entice the forward to move to the Parc des Princes.

PSG will offer the 33-year-old an "unbeatable" two-year deal with the option of a third year. Messi, who has scored 33 goals in 42 appearances with Barcelona this season in all competitions, is yet to decide on his next move as his contract with the Spanish giants is set to expire on 30 June.

On this day 10 years ago, Lionel Messi scored the greatest goal in Champions League history and had one of the greatest performances in history at the Bernabeu.pic.twitter.com/wnnrYZpHpG — Altin (@tiniademaj10) April 26, 2021

PSG is one of only a handful of clubs that possesses the financial clout required to entice the six-time Ballon d'Or winner away from his boyhood club.

© AFP 2021 / CRISTINA QUICLER Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi holds the trophy at the end of the Spanish Copa del Rey

The current French champions' bank balance is also matched by their ambition, which aligns with Messi's – they both desperately want Champions League glory. PSG was beaten by Bayern Munich in the final last year, while the Argentine won the last of his four winner's medals back in 2015.

The Catalan club’s president Joan Laporta is desperate to keep the footballer, who has spent his entire professional career with Barca. A lucrative offer is expected to be put on the table for both Messi and his agent father Jorge to consider.

It's hoped that Barca's recent Copa del Rey triumph and increased chances of winning this season's La Liga may convince the striker to stay.

© REUTERS / MARCELO DEL POZO Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - 2020/21 Final - FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, Seville, Spain - April 17, 2021 FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the Copa del Rey with the trophy

Barcelona won the cup with a 4-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao on 17 April, with Messi netting two goals.

Messi Future in Limbo

Last summer, Messi, who made his debut with Barcelona's first team in 2004, caused a furore after news broke that he was attempting to trigger a release clause in his contract allowing him to leave for free.

However, after originally threatening legal action, in a dramatic U-turn he agreed to see out the final year with the Catalan club.

Ever since, the Argentine GOAT has been linked with numerous clubs including Manchester United, Juventus, Manchester City, and PSG.

The developments come as PSG is set to take on Manchester City in the last four of the Champions League at 20.00 pm (UK), 3.00 PM EST (USA) on Wednesday at Parc des Princes in Paris.

The two sides will battle it out for a place in the final, where they will meet either Real Madrid or Chelsea.

PSG are second in Ligue 1 one and have won seven of their last 10 games in all competitions.