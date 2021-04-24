Barca Reportedly Comes Up With Affordable Solution to Keep Messi

Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona, is reportedly drawing up a contract, acceptable to the club's star Lionel Messi and affordable to the club itself, ESPN reported citing anonymous sources.
The sports website quoted the sources as saying that the footballer could be offered a three-year deal, which will eventually make up for the salary cut, as the club can no longer afford to pay the Argentinian $90.7 million a year.
The 33-year-old previously indicated he'd prefer to renew his contract on a year-to-year basis.
Reports earlier claimed that the club was ready to go as far as to give the footballer a lifelong salary in order to keep him.
Messi's career at FC Barcelona has been a matter of meticulous scrutiny by sports media as the superstar's contract expires this summer. Moreover, the footballer briefly voiced his intent to leave the club last summer, but later announced he would stay.
