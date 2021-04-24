Spotify CEO Reveals He's Interested in Buying Arsenal Amid European Super League Criticism

Tensions continue to run high following the botched attempt by top European football clubs to form a breakaway tournament that would have rivaled UEFA's Champions League. Arsenal was among the Premier League clubs that joined the competition.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has revealed he is interested in buying Arsenal amid criticism against the club's owner Stan Kroenke. In a statement posted on Twitter, the 38-year-old said he has been a Gunners' fan for a long time and would be happy to become the owner of the club.

As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for @Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I'd be happy to throw my hat in the ring. — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) April 23, 2021

​After the majority of clubs withdrew from the European Super League fans' anger turned to the owners of the clubs who gave a greenlight to the project. On Friday, more than 1,000 Arsenal supporters gathered outside the club's stadium to protest against Stan Kroenke. The American billionaire apologised to fans as well as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, but the move failed to quell the anger, with many supporters calling for Kroenke to sell the club.

This photo of the Arsenal protests against Kroenke. Fan power 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L0kDBc3KPT — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) April 23, 2021

​According to Forbes magazine, Arsenal's value stands at $2.8 billion, but UK media outlets report that Stan Kroenke, who owns 90 percent of the club's shares is unlikely to sell it. Daniel Ek, who co-founded the music streaming service Spotify in 2002, has a net worth of $4.7 billion.

The European Super League

On 18 April, top European clubs – Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, Inter, AC Milan, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Chelsea - announced the creation of a breakaway tournament called the European Super League (ESL). According to the competition's organisers it was created to "save football" as clubs have sustained huge losses during the pandemic.

The idea as well as the tournament's format was strongly criticised – by fans, current and former players, sports pundits, sports organisation, politicians, and even royals. Following threats from FIFA and UEFA and protests organised by fans a majority of the clubs withdrew from the competition, making it impossible to continue the endeavour. However, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, the key figure behind the ESL, said that despite the seeming failure the project is on "standby".