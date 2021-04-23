Arsenal Fans Protest Against Club's Owner Outside Emirates Stadium

Sputnik is live from London where Arsenal fans are gathering outside the football club's Emirates stadium to protest against owner Stan Kroenke, with many calling for him to resign. The hashtag #KroenkeOut is being posted on social media.
This comes in the wake of the club's withdrawal from the European Super League, which drew massive criticism from every level of the game.
The demonstration is taking place before Arsenal host Everton this evening.
All six English clubs that signed up for the breakaway European Super League withdrew on 20 April as the newly created tournament was slammed by football players, managers, politicians, and the public.
Join Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
All comments
Show new comments (0)