MMA Fighter McGregor Buys Pub Where He Punched Older Man in 2019

Irish professional mixed martial artist, Conor McGregor, has bought a pub in Dublin, Ireland for €2 million ($2.4 million), MMA news website, the BJPenn, reports. The place is well known among McGregor’s fans, since it is the very pub where two years ago the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and a lightweight champion punched an older man.
Back in 2019, the incident was followed by a public backlash. It was revealed later that McGregor offered a glass of his personal Irish whiskey brand, but the visitor refused to take it. According to the footage, the Irish fighter was angered with such a response and hit the man in the head.
McGregor was convicted of assault and fined €1,000 ($1,200) for the attack.
