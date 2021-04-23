Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Mulls Returning to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently playing for Italy's Juventus Football Club, is reportedly thinking of returning to Manchester United, where he spent some of the most glittering years of his career, La Gazzetta dello Sport writes.
According to the newspaper, the Portuguese star has been discontent with the Vecchia Signora’s performance this season, as the club is now 11 points behind Inter Milan.
Earlier this year, reports suggested the footballer might leave Juventus for another “ex”, Real Madrid, where the striker became the club’s all-time leading scorer and won every possible trophy during a nine-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.
As part of United, Ronaldo had won three English Premier League titles and the Champions League before he joined Real Madrid in 2009. Ronaldo made 292 appearances and scored 118 goals for the club.
All comments
Show new comments (0)