Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan Withdraw From European Super League

Atletico Madrid Football Club has also officially announced it is withdrawing from the breakaway European Super League - a project which was unveiled officially by 12 European football clubs only two days ago.
April 21, 2021
After Atletico released its statement, Italian team Inter Football Club from Milan also announced that it will no longer participate in the scheme.
⤵️#FCIM— Inter (@Inter_en) April 21, 2021
"We are always committed to giving fans the best football experience; innovation and inclusion are part of our DNA since our foundation. Our engagement with all stakeholders to improve the football industry will never change," the statement read.
There are now only four teams left in the ESL - Italy's Juventus and AC Milan, and Spain's Barcelona and Real Madrid. Earlier, one of the league’s biggest fans, Real Madrid president, Florentino Pérez, said in an interview with French sports news site, L'Equipe, that he was not worried about the clubs leaving the league adding that Germany's Bayern Munich and France's PSG - the two clubs that initially refused to joined the breakaway league - would join the project eventually.
The world of football witnessed a mass exodus today sparked off by Manchester City withdrawing from the European Super League. Club officials announced on its website that it formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the league. The five other English clubs were not long in following suit and Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal all swiftly announced their withdrawal.
