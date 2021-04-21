Boris Johnson Welcomes English Football Clubs' Withdrawal From European Super League

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hailed the Tuesday decision of six English clubs to withdraw from the hotly contested European Super League (ESL), saying that the UK must continue to protect the "cherished national game".
"I welcome last night’s announcement. This is the right result for football fans, clubs, and communities across the country," Johnson wrote on Twitter.
The prime minister earlier said that his government was taking every opportunity to ensure that the ESL project does not go ahead. He then reportedly told his officials on Tuesday that some kind of a "legislative bomb" in the form of a new law could be dropped to prevent the Super League from materialising.
“The Prime Minister confirmed the Government will not stand by while a small handful of owners create a closed shop," Johnson's spokesperson later announced, adding that the government was "exploring every possibility" to make sure the ESL proposal is halted.
All English clubs that had initially supported joining the ESL: Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham, signalled on Tuesday that they were withdrawing from the project, less than 48 hours after it had been announced. Chelsea was the first to walk away from the ill-faited association, that was decried by British authorities and UEFA; it was followed by Manchester City and then other teams.
Only six European clubs still officially remain a part of the ESL, which has now suspended its operations - Spain's Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid and Italy's AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus.
