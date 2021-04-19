'Must Be Super League Related': Fans Share Theories About Why Tottenham Sacked Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur FC announced Jose Mourinho and his coaching team were "relieved" from their duties on Monday, days ahead of the League Cup final.

As news about Jose Mourinho's sack made it to Twitter, fans immediately took to the comments section, sharing how they feel about Spurs' move.

Many referred to him as the all-time hero that "football deserves", with one acknowledging though that "not the one football needs right now".

"A silent guardian. A watchful protector. A Dark Knight", the user summed up.

"No way they sack him just due to results with their first cup final for years only a few days away", another lamented, while others, visibly enraged, en masse posted supportive messages:

Don't mess with the football! — KØMI (@COYS_REITANLOVE) April 19, 2021

What an honest, humble genuine man, parting with Spurs after hearing they’ve joined the European Super League. 👏 pic.twitter.com/LQ5ouz23m2 — FIVEYARDS (@FIVE__YARDS) April 19, 2021

They wouldn't sack him before a final — HTFC LP (@pykelucas128) April 19, 2021

Very idiotic from spurs — Cedricovic 🇺🇬🇷🇼 (@delaposhka) April 19, 2021

"He was sacked because they're 7th in the league", another assumed.

One netizen attempted to recall the sequence of events on Monday morning, saying:

Tottenham Hotspur have fired Jose Mourinho after an explosive morning where he refused to take players onto training ground over the club’s proposed Super League admission. — Danny Bullman (@bullmunki) April 19, 2021

I hope he walked over the Super League but sadly he was probably sacked cos of the results. Could see it coming tbh, wonder what's next for him — UtdBlitz (@UtdBlitz) April 19, 2021

Dumb decision. What’s this honestly going to achieve? Clearly the club has more faults than just their appointed manager — Katie (@katieb358) April 19, 2021

Some invoked rumours that the reason might be Mourinho previously standing up against the European Super League.

You realise the rumour is he was sacked for standing up against the ESL... however much you hate him, if it’s true, respect surely? 😂 — Olly (@OllyNTFC) April 19, 2021

Yet, some were not surprised.

"Honestly he abused Spurs fans destroying all Pochettino built during years! With Poch, Spurs were a big team trying to win something. With Mou they were a medium team of PL with a BIG player! It’s a victory for football!", one suggested, coming under a barrage of criticism, though.

Stop with this Pochettino stuff. He didn’t win anything. He had a decent team and never got into a a league cup or FA Cup. That’s poor. — Abayomi Faleye (@Abayomi_Faleye) April 19, 2021

The Portuguese manager has been sacked by Spurs after just 11 months in charge of the Premier League club, days ahead of the League Cup final. Ryan Mason has been put in temporary charge.

The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 19, 2021

This season, Mourinho suffered 10 league defeats in a single campaign for the first time in his managerial career. No Premier League squad has lost more points this season than Spurs, who have dipped 20. Mourinho's last game as head of the English FC was a 2-2 league draw at Everton on Friday.