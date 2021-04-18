Lionel Messi Becomes Second-Most Decorated Player in History of Football

Lionel Messi became the second-most decorated player in the history of football after Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao in the Copa Del Rey final 4-0, with the Argentine scoring two goals in just four minutes, the Givemesport news website reported.
The victory means the forward has now drawn level with his former teammates – Spaniard Andres Inesta and Brazilian Maxwell – by winning 37 trophies.
These include prizes he won with Barcelona and the Argentinian national team. According to Goal.com, Messi's arch nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo has been less lucky and won only 31 trophies, but the Portuguese player boasts a variety of prizes from different football leagues, including the Premier League, which is widely considered the best in the world.
The most successful player in the history of football is Messi’s former teammate Dani Alves. Over the course of his career, the Brazilian midfielder won 42 trophies.
All comments
Show new comments (0)