Register
10:00 GMT18 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 15, 2021 Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their fourth goal

    'It’s Very Special to Lift Trophy as Captain' - Lionel Messi on Winning Copa Del Rey With Barcelona

    © REUTERS / ALBERT GEA
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/16/1082417093_0:42:1554:915_1200x675_80_0_0_6437aba4fd0e97522a487776a7402c5d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202104181082661853-its-very-special-to-lift-trophy-as-captain---lionel-messi-on-winning-copa-del-rey-with-barcelona/

    The first half of the game was quite uneventful, with both teams failing to turn their chances into goals. During the second half, Barcelona found its game and scored four goals in just 12 minutes. The victory in the Copa Del Rey (King’s Cup) final is the first trophy for manager for Ronald Koeman, who was appointed to lead the club last summer.

    Lionel Messi said it was a very special moment for him to lift the Copa Del Rey trophy as captain. The Argentine, who has led Barcelona since 2018, when another legendary player - Andres Inesta - moved to the Japanese league, said it was exciting to lead the Blaugrana to victory.

    "It's very special to be the captain of this club. It's a very special Copa for me because I'm able to lift it [myself]. Not being able to celebrate it with our fans is a pity. The situation is what we have to live with. It's a shame", Messi told reporters after the game.

    The athlete was at the forefront of Barcelona’s offence and scored twice during the game in just four minutes.

    ​According to Messi, the club is getting stronger and will do everything to win La Liga. Barcelona is ranked third and is trailing one point behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

    Will He Stay?

    The victory in Copa Del Rey reignited the debate over whether Messi will stay on at Camp Nou. Last summer, he wanted to leave the club, but was unable to do so due to a clause in his contract that the Argentine blamed on Barca’s ex-President Josep Maria Bartomeu. His current contract ends this summer, with Messi then able to walk away as a free agent.

    The club’s new President Joan Laporta is confident that Messi will remain at Camp Nou and emphasised that the board of directors will do everything to persuade him to do so. But the club's manager, Ronald Koeman, was less optimistic. The Dutchman said he was not certain about Messi’s future.

    Reports previously said that Messi wants to be part of a strong project that wins titles. The beginning of this year’s football season was marked by frustrating losses. However, despite misfortunes in the Champions League, Barcelona managed to transform its game and is now competing for the La Liga title. Winning the trophy may reportedly persuade the Argentine to stay at Camp Nou and possibly finish his career there.

    Related:

    Juventus Should 'Sacrifice' Ronaldo For Dybala, Former Turin Director Foschi Says
    Liverpool Coach Reveals Technique That Helped the Reds Improve Their Performance Over the Years
    Tags:
    La Liga, football, Barcelona
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rest in Peace: Britain's Farewell to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse