Jurgen Klopp Gives Harsh Response About Which Team Will Win the Champions League

Liverpool's performance in the second leg of the quarterfinals against Real Madrid was a far cry from the first game where they looked bleak, but the club's inability to turn their chances into goals, did not allow them to book a spot in the last four.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave a harsh response when asked which team will win the UEFA Champions League (UCL) this season. It seems the question was a sore spot for the German as he lost his temper and said: "Who wins the Champions League I honestly could not care less".

Klopp then quickly composed himself and said that whoever lifts one of the most prestigious international club trophies will certainly deserve it. "There are four incredibly strong teams in, so congratulations already to whoever will do that", Klopp said.

The Champions League was the Reds' last attempt to win a trophy this season following their misfortunes in the Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup. The club is now fighting for a spot in the top four, which will guarantee them a place in the UCL next year. The Merseyside squad is currently trailing tree points behind West Ham with seven games to go.

The goalless game against Real Madrid prompted calls for Klopp to renew the squad as sports pundits were unhappy with the performance of certain players. Sadio Mane, whom Lionel Messi voted for to win the Ballon d'Or in 2019, has so far only netted 12 goals for the Reds this season and failed to score against Real Madrid. The Senegalese star looks like a pale shadow of himself this year.

Questions have also been raised about another forward Roberto Firmino, who has displayed inconsistent form this season.

The bigger issue for Liverpool is the prospect of losing Mohamed Salah, whose agent has repeatedly hinted that the Egyptian wants to continue his career at a more successful club. The Reds, however, insist that the reports about his departure are nothing but speculation and the Egyptian has no plans to leave Anfield.