Register
11:18 GMT12 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action

    Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly ‘Threw Shirt’, ‘Punched Wall’ After Failing to Score for Juventus

    © REUTERS / NOVAK DJUROVIC
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1c/1082470913_0:11:1808:1028_1200x675_80_0_0_b86b7ac4a9aa37be1437aeddfadcd5fb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202104121082605465-cristiano-ronaldo-reportedly-threw-shirt-punched-wall-after-failing-to-score-for-juventus/

    A frustrating season for Juventus and the Italian club’s forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has seen them knocked out of the Champions League in early March and facing a loss of the Serie A title, with the Portugese superstar’s future with Vecchia Signora ("the Old Lady"), in doubt after his contract expires in June 2022.

    Juventus' Serie A victory over Genoa on Sunday took the Turin-based Italian football club to third place on the table, yet left Portugese forward Cristiano Ronaldo with a sour taste.

    ​The football icon visibly vented his frustration after Juve cruised to a 3-1 victory over Genoa in the Italian Football Championship on Sunday.

    Goals hammered into the net by Dejan Kulusevski, Alvaro Morata and Weston McKinnie allowed the Turin-based club to claim three points and secure third place in the ranking table, one point behind second-placed AC Milan and 12 points behind leaders Inter Milan.

    However, Ronaldo was apparently unable to contain his frustration after failing to score a goal himself.

    ‘Poor passes' from a number of his teammates, including Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Chiesa left the 36-year-old winner of five Ballon d’Or awards and four European Golden Shoes 'angry', according to La Gazetta dello Sport.

    ​A row with goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny also ostensibly ensued, after he threw the ball out because there was a Genoa player on the ground.

    “There are ten of them, we have to attack,” the Polish goalkeeper had told the team.

    After the game, Ronaldo threw his Juventus shirt on the ground, writes the outlet, although the gesture was made in the direction of a ball-boy who had asked for it.

    ​Later, in the dressing room, the player, who in 2018 signed for Juventus in a transfer worth an initial €100 million (£88 million) - the highest fee ever paid by an Italian club and the highest ever paid for a player over 30 years old, is said to have 'punched the wall' in anger.

    Manager Andrea Pirlo was cited as confirming that Ronaldo was frustrated that he had failed to add more goals this season to his Serie A score of 25.

    “He was angry because he didn't manage to score. It's normal that someone like him always wants to improve. I don't think he will be fined, it can happen to have moments of nervousness,” Pirlo was quoted as saying.

    Amid a disappointing season that saw Juventus exit the Champions League on 9 March after a 3-2 win wasn’t enough for them to overcome Porto due to a 2-1 first-leg loss, the Italian champions face the possible loss of the Serie A title.

    If the Bianconeri had qualified, they would have received €10.5 million for reaching the quarter-finals.

    A €130 million UEFA bonus might have been theirs for the taking if they had proceeded to win the competition.

    Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram Post

    According to La Stampa, Juventus will lose 8 percent of their overall budget now, as qualification from the round of 16 had been factored in as a certainty.

    This has sparked speculations that some players might be sold.

    The man with the most expensive deal is Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract expires in June 2022.

    Juventus could move him to generate some return on their €100m (£88m) investment back in 2018, writes La Stampa.

    While a potential transfer to Paris Saint-Germain and a return to Real Madrid have been reported as possible, according to sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo’s future at the club is not something that will be discussed in the immediate weeks.

    ​Juventus’ club president Andrea Agnelli and Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici will meet at some point with Ronaldo, or his agent Jorge Mendes, to discuss the star forward’s future at the club beyond this current season.

    Related:

    Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Pele's Record, Becomes World's Top Scorer After Hat Trick For Juventus
    Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Could Play in Mexico or US, Liga MX President Arriola Says
    Cristiano Ronaldo's Captain Armband Goes Up for Auction to Help Boy with Spinal Condition
    Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Iconic Miss Failing to Score From Two Metres - Video
    Tags:
    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Champions League, Champions League, Juventus, Wojciech Szczesny, Cristiano Ronaldo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse