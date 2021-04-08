Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Iconic Miss Failing to Score From Two Metres - Video

It seems that football star Cristiano Ronaldo and the words "iconic miss" is an oxymoron, yet this is exactly what happened during Juventus' latest game in Serie A. The Portuguese missed a sitter, failing to score from two metres in a crucial game against Napoli. The athlete was so angry with himself that he took his frustration out on a post, kicking it ferociously.
Ten minutes later, however, Ronaldo had the last laugh and scored the opener, which transformed Juventus’ game and earned the club a much-needed three points.
10 minutes after missing a sitter, Ronaldo gets his goal 💥 pic.twitter.com/0u887Uoe9P— #Umar Waqas (Digital Marketing Director #Pakistan) (@mumarwaqaas) April 8, 2021
Since the Old Lady suffered a surprising exit in the quarterfinal of the Champions League, pressure has been mounting on manager Andrea Pirlo to win the trophy in Serie A.
This will be a daunting task for the club, as it is currently ranked third and trails 12 points behind leader Inter Milan with nine games left. Pirlo will have another attempt to impress the club’s board of directors when Juventus take on Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final, which is scheduled for 19 May.
