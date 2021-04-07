FIFA Suspends Pakistan Football Federation With Immediate Effect Over Third Party Interference

Founded in 1904 to provide unity among national football associations, the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is an international governing body of association football, futsal, and beach soccer.

On Wednesday, world football governing body FIFA suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) due to third-party interference, which is banned by FIFA.

In a statement FIFA said: "This situation was prompted by the recent hostile takeover of the PFF headquarters in Lahore by a group of protesters and an alleged decision by certain individuals to remove the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee of the PFF led by Haroon Malik and to hand over the leadership of the PFF to Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah."

FIFA said the illegal occupation of the building should be ended and the PFF put back in charge.

"FIFA issued a letter warning that, should the illegitimate occupation of the PFF headquarters not be lifted and the office bearers recognised by FIFA not be permitted free access to the building to carry out their mandate, the matter would be immediately submitted to the Bureau of the Council for decision," the statement further read.

As the situation remains unchanged, FIFA has decided to suspend the PFF. The ban will only be lifted once the PFF has regained control of the premises, accounts, administration, and communication channels.

Pakistan was also suspended for six months by FIFA for third party interference in 2017.

Meanwhile, FIFA has also suspended the Chadian Football Association (FTFA), the governing body of football in the north-central African country, due to government interference.

According to FIFA, the suspension was prompted by the recent decision of Chadian government authorities to permanently withdraw the powers given to FTFA and to establish a national committee for the temporary management of football. The government also seized control of FTFA’s premises.

"The suspension will be lifted once the relevant government decisions have been repealed and the FTFA and its management, led by President Moctar Mahamoud Hamid, have confirmed to FIFA that the FTFA premises are again under its control," FIFA said in a statement.