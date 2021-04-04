Former Scout Andre Cury: Lionel Messi Will Stay With Barcelona

Former Barcelona scout Andre Cury, who used to handle the majority of Barcelona`s South American affairs, said in an interview that he was "almost certain" that Lionel Messi would sign a new contract with Barcelona.
"He is going to be happy there again and there will be a new team that will play well, and in one or two years he will be number one in the world again," Cury said, as quoted by the Marca.
Earlier, Barcelona captain Lionel Messi provided new club president Joan Laporta with a list of requests before negotiating the new contract.
The Argentine star has scored 29 goals and 13 assists in 37 games this season.
