Lionel Messi Makes Three Key Demands to Barca's New President Ahead of Contract Renewal, Reports Say

Lionel Messi is willing to pursue his career with Barcelona FC as long as the club meets three key demands, Eurosport Spain has reported.
According to Eurosport Spain journalist Fermin de la Calle, the list of demands to the club's new president Joan Laprota that must be fulfilled before contract renewal, includes at least one marquee signing.
Messi also wants the club to place greater emphasis on the younger generation of footballers and also build up a better communications channel with the club's key figures.
The expiration of Messi's contract this summer has given rise to speculations about whether the footballer will pursue his career elsewhere. Despite announcing his intent not to extend his deal with Barca last summer, Messi later announced he would stay. Nonetheless, other football clubs are reportedly vying to sign the famous footballer.
All comments
Show new comments (0)