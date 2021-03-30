Liverpool Fans Worry Mohamed Salah Wants Out

Football star Mohamed Salah gave a cold response when recently asked about the nature of his relationship with Jurgen Klopp.
“It's a normal relationship between two professionals. That's how I'd describe it,” Salah said in an interview with the Spanish outlet MARCA.
Answering a question about whether he'll play in Spain in the future, Salah admitted that “maybe one day” he would.
This sparked fears among Liverpool fans that he wants to leave the club.
#Liverpool Plenty of talk about Salah wanting to leave Liverpool next season.— Rajat (@stevie_g132) March 30, 2021
Salah may not stay if we fail to get Champions League football.
No-one is bigger than the club.
Salah will stay imo regardless whether we finish in top4 or not
@LFC if Mo Salah wns to leave, let him, thre are millions of salah out thre can replace wth, but thre is only one LFC rembr that, prestige club, if he thinks tht grass is greener othersde let him try,— 1 Khan (@tkhan23) March 30, 2021
This conversation about Salah leaving pops up every month and nothing comes of it or the rumours get proven wrong, Salah hasn’t said anything about directly leaving, he’s put all his trust in the club to make the decision and that’s what he keeps repeating each time— Lonita (@Lonita__) March 30, 2021
Earlier media reported that the Egyptian footballer may leave Liverpool due to disagreements with Klopp. This season, Salah played 40 matches in all tournaments, in which he scored 25 goals and gave four assists.
All comments
Show new comments (0)