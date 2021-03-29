'Unacceptable': Portugal Star Slams Ronaldo for Throwing Down Captain’s Armband, Storming Off Pitch

During the match against the Serbian national team, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in stoppage time, which was cancelled by the referee Danny Makkelie. After the incident, Ronaldo threw down his captain's armband and stormed off the pitch.

Former Portugal international Fernando Meira opined that Cristiano Ronaldo’s behaviour as the national team captain was unacceptable while commenting on the football star's antics during a match against the Serbian national team.

"It's a clear goal, but Ronaldo cannot throw thePortugal's captain's armband on the floor," Meira said, as quoted by the ESPN.

"Cristiano's reaction is natural but unacceptable for the captain of the national team. You cannot throw the captain's armband on the floor and go towards the changing room while the game is still going on,” he added.

During the match, Ronaldo shot in stoppage time from outside the penalty area, and one of the Serbian national team defenders kicked the ball out of the goal. The Portuguese signalled to the referee that the ball had crossed the goal line, but the referee did not count the goal. Ronaldo received a yellow card for his indignation at the referee's decision. After that, the Portuguese striker threw the captain's armband on the field and left before the final whistle.

The head coach of the Portuguese national team, Fernando Santos, said after the match that the referee had apologised for his mistake.

After facing much criticism for his behaviour, Ronaldo took to Instagram, where he broke silence on the incident:

"Being captain of the Portugal national team is one of the greatest honours and privileges of my life. I give and will always give my all for my country, that will never change. But there are difficult moments to cope with, especially when we feel like an entire nation is being harmed. Head up and face the next challenge! Come on Portugal!"