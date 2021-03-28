Ronaldo Rips Off Captain's Armband, Storms Off Pitch After Being Denied Last-Moment Win - Video

On Saturday, the 2022 World Cup qualifying match between the Portuguese national team and Serbia ended in a draw (2:2).

In the 93rd minute, Cristiano Ronaldo shot from outside the penalty area, but one of the defenders from the Serbian national team miraculously pulled the ball away from the goal with his foot. The Portuguese footballers signalled to the referee that the ball had crossed the goal line, but the referee did not count the goal.

A Cristiano Ronaldo no le convalidaron este gol que significaba la victoria de Portugal 🇵🇹 ante Serbia 🇷🇸

El atacante tiró la cinta de capitán y se retiró del terreno. pic.twitter.com/XYKGbSb2XY — Laura (@LauraaCuellar) March 27, 2021

​Ronaldo received a yellow card for his indignation at the referee's decision. After that, the Portuguese striker threw the captain's armband on the field.

​In turn, Portugal manager Fernando Santos has revealed that after the match referee apologised to the team following the decision.

Cristiano Ronaldo commented on the uncounted goal on Instagtam.

“Being the captain of the Portugal national team is one of the greatest prides and privileges in my life. I always give everything for my country, and that will never change. But there can be difficult times, especially when we feel that an entire nation is suffering. Raise your head and take on the next challenge now! Come on, Portugal!," Ronaldo said on Instagram.

After this match, Portugal and Serbia have 4 points each and are ranked first and second in Group A.