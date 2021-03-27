Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Could Play in Mexico or US, Liga MX President Arriola Says

Messi is now in the final months of his contract at Barcelona and Ronaldo’s current contract at Juventus expires at the end of the next season.

Liga MX president Mikel Arriola said that football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could play in the United States or in Mexico in the future amid talks about a possible Mexican league Liga MX merger with Major League Soccer.

Arriola expressed hopes that the merger could be completed after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The event would be jointly held by Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

The Liga MX president also said that after the merger, the Liga MX and the MLS would become one of the biggest football leagues, and that it could get Messi and Ronaldo from Europe playing for them.

“We would be one of the best leagues in the world (if we merge with MLS). The next step would be to have Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo here (Mexico) or in the United States, perhaps in the final phase of their careers,” Arriola told ESPN.

Messi previously commented on the idea of moving to the MLS without, however, any certainty.

"I always said that I have the impression that I would like to enjoy the experience of living in the United States, of living in that league and that life, but if it happens or not I don't know,” he said, according to Goal.

Meanwhile, David Beckham-owned Inter Miami is reportedly in talks with Ronaldo, linking him to the MLS move.