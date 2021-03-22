New Achievement: Legendary Lionel Messi Makes 511th Appearance in La Liga, Overtakes Casillas

FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi participated in his club's week 28 La Liga match against Real Sociedad (6-1) on 21 March.
The game marked the 33-year-old striker's 511th match for Barcelona in La Liga and helped him bypass former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas' 510 matches.
Messi is now seventh on the list and shares this position with Athletico forward Raul Garcia.
The record for the number of most matches played in the Spanish championship belongs to Andoni Zubizarreta, who participated in 662 games.
It was earlier reported that Messi had become the lone record holder for overall appearances for Barcelona, surpassing the achievement of his former partner at the Catalan club, Xavi. The latter played 768 games for the club across all competitions.
