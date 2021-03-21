Conor McGregor Calls Khabib Nurmagomedov 'Teddy Bear'

On Friday, 19 March UFC head Dana White announced that Russian MMA fighter and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov had officially completed his UFC career.

Irish UFC legend “Notorious” Conor McGregor addressed Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov on Twitter, calling him 'Teddy Bear' and considered it insignificant that Khabib had only eight knockout victories.

8 ko/tko across 30 fights = zero power.

Don’t forget it teddy bear. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 21, 2021

Many users in the comments reminded McGregor of the outcome of his fight with Nurmagomedov, and also noted the strengths of the Russian.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has won 29 victories in 29 fights, of which 13 were in the UFC. In the fall of 2018, he defeated McGregor with a rear naked choke and defended his UFC lightweight belt for the first time.

In turn, the Irishman became the champion of the UFC in two weight classes.

After Khabib's retirement, Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira are now competing for the vacant UFC lightweight title.

In an interview with the American television channel ESPN, Khabib said that this decision was not easy for him, but he left because he became the best, and does not want to continue performing just for the sake of money.