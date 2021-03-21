LeBron James Is Out Indefinitely with a High Ankle Sprain, Los Angeles Lakers Say

The 36-year-old basketball star screamed in pain and fell to the floor after his ankle was rolled over by an Atlanta player.

The Los Angeles Lakers' star basketball player LeBron James suffered from a high ankle sprain in a game with the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday and is out indefinitely.

Atlanta’s Solomon Hill collided with James’ ankle while trying to steal the ball in the first half of the Lakers’ 99-94 loss to the Hawks. Hill was called for a foul.

Here is the injury to LeBron’s ankle. 😬



pic.twitter.com/AHxYEnmdzt — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 20, 2021

James stayed in the game for a short period of time after that, but then called a timeout and went to the locker room, knocking over a chair in frustration.

The basketball player received X-rays and an MRI on his ankle after the game, ESPN says.

"I haven't necessarily seen him scream and scowl like that probably ever," James’ teammate Kyle Kuzma said.

Solomon Hill tweeted after the game that he'd injured LeBron James’ unintentionally.

would never disrespect the game and take a player out purposely... he knows that. that’s all that matters to me. praying for a speedy recovery. #riptothementionstho #moredmsthansaweetie — solomon hill (@solohill) March 20, 2021

James tweeted later that he would be back “soon like I never left”.

Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now. 🤦🏾‍♂️. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left. #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2021

The setback could cost the athlete an MVP, as up until Saturday he was averaging 25.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists and played in every game for the Lakers this season except one.