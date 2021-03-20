Former Agent Cury: Neymar Will Play With Messi Once Again at Barcelona

Andre Cury believes that Neymar may reunite with Lionel Messi at Barcelona FC.
"Laporta is the only one who can bring them back together again, Messi won't leave Barcelona, he decided that his history is in Barcelona and I'm very clear on that,” Cury said, as quoted by the Outlook media outlet.
"Neymar will play with Messi again, but in Barcelona," he added.
Agent Andre Cury had spent a decade with Barcelona FC as their Brazilian scout and played a key role in Neymar's move to the Catalans.
Earlier, Neymar and Messi had spent four years together at Camp Nou.
All comments
Show new comments (0)