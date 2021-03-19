UFC President Dana White Says Khabib Nurmagomedov Officially Retired

Khabib Nurmagomedov has officially ended his sports career, UFC President Dana White said on Twitter.
White also said speaking to the ESPN that on 15 May, at UFC 262, there would be a fight for the vacant champions' belt held by Nurmagomedov between American Michael Chandler and Brazilian Charles Oliveira.
29-0 it is.— danawhite (@danawhite) March 19, 2021
He is 💯 officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend. pic.twitter.com/QeoSP12zw2
In October 2020, Nurmagomedov defeated American Justin Gaethje in the second round and announced his retirement. He explained his decision with a promise to his mother that he was not going to fight without his father, who died of COVID-19 complications last year.
Nurmagomedov became the UFC champion on 7 April 2018, defeating American Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision. He defended his title three times against McGregor, Poirier and Gaethje. 32-year-old Nurmagomedov spent 29 fights in mixed martial arts without a single defeat. He has been with the UFC since 2012, scoring 13 victories.
