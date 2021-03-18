UFC Star St-Pierre Believes McGregor Should Leave His 'Comfort Zone" to Get Back on Track

McGregor was bitterly defeated by old rival Dustin Poirier in January in the main event of UFC 257 via a second-round TKO in what was the second fight between these rivals. After that, the UFC suspended McGregor for six months on medical grounds.

Canadian UFC legend and two-division champion Georges St-Pierre expressed an opinion that The Notorious Conor McGregor might need to switch camps to avoid becoming stagnant in his career.

In an interview with ESPN on Wednesday, St-Pierre said it is "imperative" that McGregor does not lead his own training routine at the camp.

"It is imperative that Conor, if he wants to get back on the road of success, gets out of his comfort zone," he said. "He needs not to be the boss of his training camp. He needs coaches to tell him, 'Now you're gonna spar this guy, you're gonna go there, do this'."

St-Pierre added that he considers such a shake-up for the Irishman necessary, saying "even if it doesn't please him, he needs to go through that."

The Sun reported that 32-year-old McGregor has always taken pride in the fact that he rose from non-recognition to superstardom with the same SBG training squad by his side.

McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, who was instrumental in preventing The Notorious from quitting MMA in his early days, previously said that McGregor has a large say in how training is organized, and that he even "knows more about fighting than the rest of us put together."

“With Conor’s fight IQ, Conor’s understanding of the game, really this training camp is about all of us getting out of his way," he is quoted in the report as saying. "Provide him with an environment where he can have different looks, different feels and support him where he wants the training camp to go, in intensities and listening to him where he has days where he wants to push hard and days where he wants to slow down."

"It’s not so much about us coaches sitting there on a game plan and filling Conor in," he added back in 2020.

After his move up in competition against Poirier, speculations have emerged that a change of scenery would be beneficial to McGregor's game, given his reportedly noticeable recent decline after losing to someone he had beaten in under two minutes back in 2014.

Reflecting on the lost battle, the pugnacious Irishman in January admitted that he was "heartbroken" and that Poirier's superiority was "a bitter pill to swallow."

According to The Sun, The Notorious' team's best bet might be to encourage him to bring in some outside voices to challenge him on how he trains for his purported third bout with Poirier, which the latter hinted at early last month.