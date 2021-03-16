'God of Football': Netizens Praise Messi After Argentine Equals Record of Another Barcelona Legend

Spanish media has reported that the Argentine superstar has also set another record. He became the first footballer in La Liga to score more than 20 goals in 13 consecutive seasons. At the moment of writing, the 33-year-old has scored 22 goals for Barcelona in the ongoing domestic tournament.

Lionel Messi has equalled the record of another Barcelona star, Xavi Hernandez. The Argentine played his 767th game for Barcelona after he appeared on the pitch on Monday against Huesca. Not only did he equal Xavi, who led Barcelona to eight titles in La Liga and four trophies in UEFA’s Champions League, but he scored two goals and made one assist.

Social media users praised the athlete for his new achievement.

This guys is God of football — ZukileM (@ZukileM6) March 15, 2021​

Extraordinaire — bensafir amine (@amine_bensafir) March 15, 2021

​Many suggested that no one would come close to Messi and doubted whether there would ever be athletes who can equal or surpass his records.

🐐 no one comes close. — Freddy (@freddyvrvr) March 15, 2021

Messi has broken many records, I doubt if anyone can break his records — Evera (@iam_Evera) March 15, 2021

​However, others suggested Xavi is a better player than Messi.

Xavi is the greater legend. He would never captain his side to a 8-2 loss — #7 (@markashley35) March 15, 2021

​Many users lamented the fact that the athlete had failed to prove himself in the Champions League.

Couldn't do much at UCL this year :( — Bossman07 (@Wazza1234561) March 15, 2021

​Still others suggested that he should take on a challenge and join a club in another football league.

needs to move on to be honest — Max Walker (@maxwalker05) March 15, 2021​

scared to play in another league — no pain (@flatanimechest) March 15, 2021

​Although Barcelona has displayed its worst performance in the Champions League in 14 years (the last time the club failed to get into the quarterfinals of one of the most prestigious international club tournaments was in the 2006/07 season), it has managed to get back into the race for the La Liga title and is currently ranked second, trailing four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid. The club will also compete with Atletico for the Copa del Rey title.

Local media previously reported that the only thing that would persuade Messi to stay in Barcelona is the club’s ability to win titles. So it looks like this season, Barcelona is competing not only for titles, but for Messi’s heart.