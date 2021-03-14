Iconic Boxer Marvin Hagler Dies at 66

Legendary American boxer Marvin Hagler has died at age 66, his wife confirmed on Saturday in a Facebook post.
"I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time", Kay G. Hagler announced on a page named "Marvelous Marvin Hagler FAN CLUB".
She did not elaborate on the cause of death.
Dubbed "Marvelous", Hagler was an undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987. He is also an inductee of the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame. According to many boxing analysts, Hagler was knocked out only once during his career.
