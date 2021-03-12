Ex-Juventus President Says Signing Cristiano Ronaldo Was 'Expensive' Mistake

In July 2018, Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo made a record-breaking €100-million transfer to Italian club Juventus from Real Madrid, his team for nine years.

Giovanni Gigli, the ex-chairman of Juventus, has said that the club should “free Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of the season,” despite his contract running until 2022.

Gigli told Radio Punto Nuovo that signing the Portuguese was a mistake because he was “too expensive.”

Journalist Nicolo Schira earlier claimed on Twitter that Juve's management was considering selling the forward because he costs the club €31 million a year, while the media later suggested that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could be sold for €60 million.

According to Gigli, it was “up to Juventus” now.

“They've been paying him €1 million per goal,” the former president claimed.

In 2018, Ronaldo’s transfer from Real Madrid cost the Bianconeri €100 million, plus additional fees that totalled several million. The striker's price tag was the heftiest ever paid for a footballer over the age of 30.

Ronaldo has scored 92 goals in 121 appearance for Juve, but so far hasn't been able to propel the club to the summit of the Champions League – which it craves so badly.

On Tuesday, the Old Lady lost to FC Porto on away goals in the last 16. Ronaldo didn't get on the scoresheet.