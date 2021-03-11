'Dragging Him Backwards': Twitter Explodes as Journo Claims Juventus May Sell Cristiano Ronaldo

Two days ago, Juventus was knocked out of the Champions League in a game against FC Porto, which won the Tuesday game with a score of 3-2.​

Legendary Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo may leave Italian football club Juventus at the end of this season, according to journalist Nicolo Schira.

Schira claims that the athlete's contract with Juventus, under which the striker receives €31 million a year, is valid until 2022. The club, which has yet to comment on these claims, is allegedly mulling a possible sale in the summer due to his pay being so high.

#CristianoRonaldo could leave #Juventus at the end of the season. His contract expires in 2022 (€31M/year), but his salary is too high and Juve are considering a possible sale in summer. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) March 11, 2021

​The news has triggered all sorts of reactions among Ronaldo's fans, with many social media users saying that he should've never joined Juventus. and suggested he should either go back to Manchester United or Real Madrid, or even join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Some, however, think that no other team will be able to pay him enough to make him stay.

Should have never went to Juventus. They never had a solid plan to win Champions League. They just bought him for marketing purposes, to make more money and get more sponsors. Wasted 3 years there, time to go to a club with money like PSG. — Nadia B (CoronaOut) (@N58578253) March 11, 2021​

Who will buy him?



Maybe retire or join mls — ErikSzn (@Katiso00904374) March 11, 2021​

Nobody will be able to pay him that much so he’ll stay 🤷‍♂️ — Laiid (@laiid14) March 11, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo would welcome a transfer maybe #PSG #ManchesterUnited or #Madrid 🤔. The Juventus experiment has been 👎How do you play a 36 year old player 9 straight games when you have an important champions league coming up? — Sports Oracle (@StoreTverse) March 11, 2021

Good. They’ve done nothing but drag him backwards. Awful team. — ANDERSON. (@91Andersonnn) March 11, 2021

Go back to Manchester United??? — Coby Donnelly (@CobyDonnelly) March 11, 2021

On 2 March, Ronaldo scored his 20th goal of the current season in Serie A in the 25th round match of the Italian championship. Thus, the Portuguese became the first footballer in history to score at least 20 goals in the national championships for 12 seasons in a row.

On 3 February, Ronaldo was named the best footballer of the decade in Europe by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

Ronaldo, 36, is a five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or prize, a five-time Champions League winner, a European champion, and a League of Nations winner. He has been playing for Juventus since 2018. Previously, Cristiano Ronaldo played for Real Madrid (2009-2018), Manchester United (2003-2009) and Sporting Lisbon (2002-2003).