Daughters of Late Football Legend Maradona Lead March Demanding Further Investigation of His Death

Jana and Gianinna Maradona, daughters of the late Argentinian football icon Diego Maradona, are leading a march in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, calling for further investigation into the death of their father.
While the official cause of Maradona's death is heart attack, many of his fans have cast doubts. Three weeks before his death, he underwent a successful surgery.
An Argentinian football legend, Maradona died at his home in Dique Luján, Buenos Aires Province. A beloved sports icon who was plagued throughout much of his life by cocaine addiction and alcoholism, his death saddened millions of fans, celebrities and prominent sport figures across the world.
