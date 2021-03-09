Germany National Football Team Coach Loew to Resign After This Year's UEFA Euro

Germany’s head coach led the national team to the 2014 World Cup and the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Joachim Loew will resign as the head coach of the German national team after the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, which was postponed to June 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement has been published on the German Football Association’s website.

In 2018, the German coach and the association agreed upon a contract extension to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 61-year-old manager, however, sent a request to terminate the said contract earlier, the statement read.

Over the last year, there have been multiple reports suggesting Loew would resign in the wake of the national team’s poor performance.

On 18 November 2020, Germany suffered its worst loss since 1931 in a 6-0 defeat against Spain in the UEFA Nations League. Following the thrashing, Loew met with the association’s president, Fritz Keller. During the meeting, Loew was reportedly given another chance to fix the situation and get the team ready for the 2021 competition.

During "Jogi" Loew’s almost 15-year stint as the head coach of the national team, Germany won its first World Cup in 24 years, marking the rise of one of the best generations in the country’s football history.