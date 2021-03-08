Register
08 March 2021
    Spanish lawyer Joan Laporta celebrates his victory at the auditorium of the Camp Nou complex after winning the election for the FC Barcelona presidency on March 7, 2021 in Barcelona.

    Newly-Elected FC Barcelona President Praises Messi for Taking Part in Vote, Sees Leo Staying at Club

    Sport
    Joan Laporta has been elected as FC Barcelona president for a second time. He previously steered the club between 2003-2010. During his time with Barcelona, the team won two Champions League titles, four La Liga titles, and the Copa del Rey.

    Following his victory in the FC Barcelona presidential elections, Joan Laporta has highlighted the role forward Lionel Messi plays at the club and praised the Argentinian player for taking part in the vote.

    "Seeing Lionel Messi coming to vote today, seeing him taking part, that is very telling", The Goal cited the newly-elected president as saying.

    Laporta expressed confidence that Messi is going to stay with the club, stressing it has been 20 years since the Argentinian striker made his debut with Barcelona's youth team.

    "The best player in the world loves Barca and I hope that is a sign that he will stay at Barcelona, which is what we all want". Laporta told a news conference. 

    Elections for the FC Barcelona presidency followed a raid at the club's offices last week when the former president of the club, Josep Bartomeu, was arrested on corruption charges. Bartomeu was earlier accused of hiring social media company I3 Ventures to attack and criticise current players and protect the reputation of the club's managing board.  

    In this Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, photo, President of FC Barcelona Josep Bartomeu speaks during and interview with the Associated Press at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain
    © AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
    Ex-Barcelona President Bartomeu Reportedly Arrested Over Barcagate Scandal
    Joan Laporta is no stranger to Barca. He was at the helm for around seven years, from 2003 to 2010. The 58-year-old boss was highly revered by the club's fans for successful transfer campaigns, which included signing deals with then-superstars Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto'o. During Laporta's seven-year stint at the Camp Nou, FC Barcelona enjoyed one of the best times in its history, scooping up two Champions League titles, four La Liga titles, and the Copa del Rey.

    Tags:
    football, Presidential Election, Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona
