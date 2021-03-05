Register
03:45 GMT05 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Khabib Nurmagomedov, left, listens to Dana White during a news conference for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts bouts Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Las Vegas.

    'If Khabib Is Interested, He'll Take the Fight': Dana White Thinks UFC Star Could Return to Octagon

    © AP Photo / John Locher
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082260584_0:28:2918:1669_1200x675_80_0_0_c5ce33fa617afd58b84d37f2b30f9174.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202103051082260054-if-khabib-is-interested-hell-take-the-fight-dana-white-thinks-ufc-star-could-return-to-octagon/

    Last year, after his 29th victory in 29 fights, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement. Even though rumors emerged that he could return to try to go 30-0, the fighter himself repeatedly denied the possibility of changing his decision, made due to the death of his father and coach earlier last year, who passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

    Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), is still hoping to persuade Khabib Nurmagomedov, the undisputed UFC lightweight champion, to return to the octagon.

    “And I think that if Khabib is interested, you know, he’ll take the fight,” White said in response to a question from a reporter in a press conference held Thursday. “You don’t hear Khabib saying, ‘leave me alone, stop asking’. So there’s still a chance, that’s the way I look at it.“

    Even since Nurmagomedov quit, citing the promise he made to his mother not to fight without his father by his side, the fighter is still listed as the number one MMA artist in all weight categories of the UFC, undisputed.

    Some of his former contenders have called for the championship to move on since Khabib reiterated his commitment to not return to the profession, and Khabib himself even expressed confusion as to why he was still listed as the best of the best despite his retirement.

    And White believes there may be a possibility Khabib will return to the octagon if the candidates ranked from nine to one fight it out to see who can compete for the title.

    The two are expected to meet again for a dinner on "Saturday or Sunday."

    “Yeah, we’re going to have dinner on Saturday or Sunday,” White said. “And then just talk, and see — I think that a lot of these fights have to play out in that division, from (number) nine, all the way up to number one. They’re incredible fights, you can mix and match any way you want, and they’re really good fights. And let some of these play out to see who will fight next for the title.“

    Over the recent months, White has publicly expressed his desire for Khabib to make one final, thirtieth professional mixed martial arts bout, and has also discussed a rematch with the former two-weight world champion, Conor McGregor, although prospects of the two rivals fighting again have diminished since the Irishman's knockout defeat to Dustin Poirier in January.

    The UFC is currently putting together a third matchup between Poirier and McGregor this summer, with the two largely anticipated to fight for a trilogy.

    In his fighting history, Khabib won three straight lightweight title defenses, including a tripleheader of submission knockbacks against the trio of former champions, McGregor, Poirier, and Gaethje.

    Related:

    UFC Reveals Prize Fund of McGregor-Poirier Bout, And Its Worth Millions
    Dustin Poirier Victorious at UFC 257 After Knocking Out McGregor - Photos, Video
    ‘It’s a Bitter Pill to Swallow’: Conor McGregor Reflects on His UFC 257 Loss
    UFC Dana White Says Khabib Nurmagomedov Does Not Rule Out Comeback After Poirier-McGregor Fight
    The Price of 'Sparring With Little Kids': Khabib Disses Defeated McGregor
    Tags:
    ring, Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), UFC, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse