02 March 2021
    Barcelona's Lionel Messi, right and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo greet each other before a Spanish La Liga football match between the two teams, dubbed 'El Clasico', at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, 6 May 2018.

    Mauricio Pochettino Names Player Who Can Outdo Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

    Sport
    Four months are left until the end of the 2020/2021 season but Paris Saint-Germain's 22-year-old Kylian Mbappe has already scored the same amount of goals in Ligue 1 as he did during the whole season last year. Thanks to his hat-trick, PSG will almost certainly qualify for the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

    Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino revealed which player is capable of exceeding the incumbent football gods Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Argentine said he believes Kylian Mbappe is already among "the best in the world" and has the potential to outshine his elder colleagues.

    "He lacks nothing but time. We cannot speed up the process. I think he's already among the best in the world. It will take time for him to flesh out his CV, to get the recognition he deserves and will get,” Pochettino said.

    Speaking about PSG’s next game with Barcelona in the 8th finals of Champions League, Pochettino admits that anything is possible in football, referring to the 2016/2017 season when PSG won the first game against Barcelona 4-1 - just as the club did two weeks ago - and then lost 5-1 at Camp Nou. However, he said that he and the players are positive that history won’t repeat itself and that the club will qualify for the quarterfinals of the tournament.

    Second Pele

    Mbappe has been touted to become the next football legend ever since he stepped on the pitch wearing Monaco’s jersey after he scored 15 goals during the whole season when he was just 17. The next year he was signed by PSG and was instrumental in helping the club win Ligue 1. And in 2018 he stole the hearts of football fans after France triumphed in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and Mbappe became one of the tournament's tops scorers. Media compared the 19-year-old Mbappe with Brazilian forward Pele, known as the King of Football who became a World Cup champion at the age of 17.

    Even Pele admitted that Mbappe can become the greatest player in football. For this, Pele said, he needs to stay at PSG.

    Rumours say, however, that the young athlete is keen to leave the club and join his dream team, Real Madrid. According to one report, the Frenchman has even made a demand – if the club signs him he must play on the left side.

     

     

     

