Tiger Woods Breaks Silence Following Near-Fatal Crash

The golf legend suffered multiple open fractures to his right leg after his car hit the central reservation and rolled over several times before falling off the road last week. Police officers who arrived at the scene said the athlete was very lucky to be alive.

Tiger Woods has spoken for the first time since his devastating crash. The 45-year-old, who is now undergoing orthopaedic procedures at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre, posted a statement on his Twitter thanking people for their support. Following the incident, golf players and fans donned red shirts, an iconic part of Woods' outfit when he plays golf. "You are truly helping me get through this tough time", the athlete wrote.

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

​Two days ago, his family released a statement saying the golf legend is in "good spirits" after undergoing successful procedures. Doctors had to stabilise open fractures in his right leg with pins and screws.

Wow -- Tiger Woods was in a really bad car crash/roll-over in California. pic.twitter.com/sKiZHQYn2R — Hunter (@huntrgathrr) February 23, 2021

​Los Angeles police said Woods won’t face criminal charges for his involvement in the crash. There was no evidence that he was driving under the influence and the road where the crash occurred is known for its high frequency of accidents.

Incidentally, the same day as his car rolled over several times and plunged off the road, Woods was reportedly involved in a near-miss with a TV director. Oliver Konteh, a member of the crew working on the TV show "Grown-ish", told TMZ that the director had almost got in a car accident with Woods.

Konteh said the director described the athlete as "agitated and impatient".

This is not the first time that Woods has been involved in a car crash. In 2009, he had slammed into a tree near his house and his ex-wife had to smash windows with a golf club in order to get him out of the car.

In 2017, Woods was arrested for driving under the influence. Police officers found him asleep in his car, which was stationary, but the engine was running. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving and was sentenced to one year of probation and a fine of $250.