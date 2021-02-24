Register
10:59 GMT24 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Celtic players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Scottish Premiership League soccer match at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday May 19, 2019

    Could Frank Lampard Be Tempted Into Taking On Glasgow Giants Celtic And His Old Mate Stevie Gerrard?

    © AP Photo / Jane Barlow
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The two giants of Glasgow - Celtic and Rangers - have between them won the Scottish league championship 105 times. But Celtic are now looking for a new manager after falling 18 points behind their arch-rivals.

    Neil Lennon has resigned as manager of Glasgow Celtic after a disastrous season for the reigning Scottish Premier League champions.

    Three days after losing to Ross County the club put out a statement on Wednesday, 24, February, saying: "Celtic Football Club today announced that Neil Lennon has resigned from his position as football manager with immediate effect.”

    ​Lennon’s assistant manager, John Kennedy, will take over as caretaker manager but Glasgow is abuzz with rumours that Frank Lampard - sacked as Chelsea manager last month - will get the job and go head-to-head with Ranger manager Stevie Gerrard, his former England team-mate.

    Social media is full of talk about Celtic’s next manager but Lampard is not the favourite, that honour going to Eddie Howe, who resigned as manager of Bournemouth in the summer after they were relegated from the English Premier League.

    ​Lampard scored 29 goals in 106 appearances in England’s midfield, many of them alongside former Liverpool player Gerrard, who scored 21 goals and won 114 caps.

    The pair both began their managerial careers in 2018, with Gerrard taking the helm at Ibrox and Lampard being appointed at Derby County.

    But the following year Lampard was picked by Roman Abramovich to be the new manager of his old club Chelsea, while Gerrard has got Rangers to the point where they are on the verge of the club’s first SPL title since 2011.

    ​Rangers almost went bust in 2012 and because of financial irregularities were demoted to the Scottish Third Division. But they fought their way back to the SPL and are now odds-on certainties to win the trophy, Gerrard’s first as manager.

    Lampard would be tempted by the prospect of taking on Gerrard, although he may wait for a job to come up in the English Premier League.

    Rangers' manager Steven Gerrard sits on the bench during the Europa League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Rangers and Bayer Leverkusen at the Ibrox stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, March 12, 2020
    © AP Photo / Scott Heppell
    Rangers' manager Steven Gerrard sits on the bench during the Europa League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Rangers and Bayer Leverkusen at the Ibrox stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, March 12, 2020

    Lennon has won five trophies at Celtic since February 2019 - to add to his three League titles in his first spell - but this season has been a disaster for the Bhoys, who trail Rangers by 18 points.

    On the club website Lennon said: "We have experienced a difficult season due to so many factors and, of course, it is very frustrating and disappointing that we have not been able to hit the same heights as we did previously. I have worked as hard as ever to try and turn things around, but unfortunately we have not managed to get the kind of run going that we have needed.”

    Tags:
    Celtic FC, Glasgow Rangers, Scotland, Glasgow
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The surface of Mars directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera in an image acquired 22 February 2021.
    First High-Resolution Photos of Martian Surface Taken by Perseverance Rover
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse