Like Schoolboys: Netizens in Awe After Video Emerges Showing Lionel Messi Outclassing His Teammates

On Sunday, the football superstar set another record with Barcelona for appearances in La Liga matches. He has now performed in 506 games for the club. The Argentine scored a penalty against Cadiz, but it wasn’t enough to earn Barcelona a victory. The club are now ranked third and trail 8 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Lionel Messi has left social media users agape in awe after a video emerged online showing a Barcelona training session. The footage shows the Argentine's out-of-this-world dribbling skills as he gets past his teammates without even breaking a sweat, as if he was playing with schoolboys and not athletes who have won La Liga and UEFA’s Champions League.

Messi makes his teammates look like schoolboys 😭



pic.twitter.com/DVU2UrpjnY — MC (@CrewsMat19) February 21, 2021

​Social media users praised the athlete for how effortlessly he outclassed the defence.

He's damn boots are untied

He's playing against the best defenders in the world and acting like it's Sunday in the park — robber060 (@Robber0601) February 21, 2021

Yes! They call him The One and Only Magician! — Rusli Budirahardjo (@beng_rbh) February 22, 2021

​Some even joked that the Argentine should show mercy and that his dribbling skills were tantamount to abuse.

This is bullying and abusing 😂 😂 😂 — Kojo Boateng Chinchilla (@DesireeGerold) February 21, 2021

Why he gotta do them like that 😂😂💀💀boost their confidence a little — Rodrigo (@RoDRiiGoo0626) February 21, 2021

​Many wondered what would happen if Messi were to leave Camp Nou and one day play against his own team.

Imagine If He Played Against His Own Defense... — Mhlengii_Khathi🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Mhlengy50305539) February 21, 2021

imagine messi against this barca defence. barca defenders would have got raped — Subash tamang (@SubashT41977295) February 21, 2021

​However, there were those who criticised the athlete and claimed that Messi is only able to steal the show during training sessions.

Wheres the same energy on match days? — Steam Expert🦠💨🔫 (@Sphe_Luyanda) February 21, 2021

Can only do it in training now sadly. — Maiyagy Gery (@MaiyagyGery) February 22, 2021

​The numbers, however, paint a different picture. Messi currently shares first place with Atletico Madrid’s Luis Suarez in the ranking of La Liga’s top scorers. The Argentine has scored 16 goals in the domestic league, while the overall number of goals scored for Barcelona this season stands at 21.